Peterborough's Zi Foundation hosts celebration breakfast to thank volunteers with Helping our Ukrainian Friends

The work of a Peterborough group to help victims of war in Ukraine has been praised by a city charity.

Volunteers with Helping our Ukrainian Friends were invited to a celebration breakfast by the Zi Foundation, a Peterborough based charity focused on helping the homeless, supporting families in poverty and people struggling with mental

health.

The event was held at the Tavan Restaurant in Peterborough to honour the tireless efforts of the members of Helping our Ukrainian Friends.

Celebration breakfast meeting for the Helping Our Ukranian Friends group at Tavan before Richard Astle leaves soon for the Ukranian front line to deliver 4x4 trucks. Pictured with the group and their guests are Zilliah Hussain (host) Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow, centre, and Mayor of Peterborough Judy Fox.

Guests included Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Judy Fox, Councillor John Fox, and Combined Authority Mayor Mr. Paul Bristow, as well as Richard Astle, chair of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, and his guests.

The event celebrated the fund raising successes and the many intrepid journeys to Poland and Ukraine to deliver vital supplies from much-needed vehicles to toys for children.

Afterwards, Zillur Hussain, founder of the Zi Foundation, said: “We are honoured to recognise the dedication and compassion of individuals and organisations like this, working tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of those affected by this crisis, we are always delighted to work with different organisations and share the values of the community.

"We come together to share stories, celebrate achievements, and inspire continued support for this important cause.

"Our own Foundation works hard to align with groups like this, to empower communities and help positively impact others, particularly those with mental health challenges.”

Mr Astle said “This is the first time another charity has brought us together to say thank you and I am grateful to Zillur Hussain and the Zi Foundation for their kind invitation.”

“This was an opportunity to compare our shared values, and we look forward to collaborating and working together with the Zi Foundation for more exciting future projects.”

Mr Bristow said “I was delighted and humbled to attend this breakfast event that the Zi Foundation so kindly organised.

"I have worked with the Zi Foundation on many projects over the years in Peterborough and it was fantastic to recognise Richard and all of the work he and his team are doing for those affected by this conflict.”