Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath kicks off fund raising venture urging football fans to donate team shirts

Football fans are being urged to lend their support to Peterborough’s award winning community venture by donating the pre-loved shirts of their favourite teams.

Up The Garden Bath has just kicked off its new community focused fundraising initiative called Goal2Grow.

It wants football fans to donate their pre-loved football kits, whether it is outgrown, a spare or you no longer need it for the new season.

Peterborough United mascot Peter Burrow at the launch of Up The Garden Bath's Goal2Grow community fundraising initiative

And your donation can help make sport more accessible for others.

All donated items are carefully cleaned, sorted before being sold at the UNITY store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre and sold for £10 a shirt.

It helps provide access to quality sportswear for individuals and families on low incomes.

The charity also says donating unwanted kits helps extend the life of valuable sportswear, reduces textile waste as well as removing financial barriers that can prevent young people from participating in sport.

Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, the co-founders of Up The Garden Bath, said: “UNITY has shown us that when people are given the chance to grow both creatively and personally, amazing things happen.

"With Goal2Grow, we are bringing that spirit into new territory, combining our love for community, the environment and sport to deliver lasting impact.

"This is about inclusion, sustainability and giving everyone the opportunity to get involved.”

Up The Garden Bath is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness, encouraging creativity and strengthening community connections through upcycling and practical learning experiences.

Their UNITY store, opened in 2023, and is already a local success story, generating more than £600,000 in revenue for local crafters, makers, artists and small businesses.

UNITY is a thriving community hub, offering free workshops, a public crafting area and a welcoming space for people of all ages to come together to learn, create and grow.

To take part in Goal2Grow, simply drop off your old football kits at the UNITY shop.