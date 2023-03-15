Peterborough's Radical Motorsport to relocate sales team to new Corporate HQ at Donington Park
Bosses confirm commitment to keeping production in city
A manufacturer of racing cars in Peterborough has unveiled plans to set up its corporate headquarters at a prestigious motor circuit.
Radical Motorsport, based in Ivatt Way, Westwood, is moving its customer-facing sales, marketing and motorsport staff to the iconic racing venue Donington Park, at Castle Donington, in Leicestershire.
The company has not revealed the number of staff that will be involved in the move to its new corporate HQ.
But directors of Radical Motorsport, which has been based in Peterborough for 26 years, have reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the city.
Joe Anwyll, chief executive of Radical Motorsport, said: “We looked at a number of non-circuit-based locations in the UK to host our expanding commercial team.
"However, with British motorsport tracks widely known as being some of the best in the world, we had to take this opportunity, as a British motorsport manufacturer, to be right on the doorstep of the action.
“As well as our expanding team and record production numbers this year, this move to Donington Park will allow us to pursue ventures we’ve been unable to from our factory.
He added: “Our cars belong on track, so it’s only fitting we be present there too.”
Mr Anwyll said that the factory in Peterborough had been home to Radical Motorsport since it was founded in 1997, and the company remained ‘fully committed to its roots in Cambridgeshire.’
The opening of its new HQ at Donington Park comes after the company enjoyed its most successful year.
The new facility is located at the main entrance to Donington Park, just 100 metres from the circuit at the renown Melbourne Hairpin.
The company says it expects the HQ to become a destination for owners and fans, a venue for automotive events and a unique meeting space for business partners and corporate reservations and that will be open to public Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.
Two years ago, the company celebrated a new sales speed record – selling its 50th SR10 model - just a year after the speedster’s official launch.
And there was a royal honour for the company in 2019 with a visit to its premises by the Duke of Gloucester to open its new production centre.