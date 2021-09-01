Peterborough’s Radical Sportscars celebrates new sales speed record

Radical Sportscars's new fast selling SR10.

Radical Sportscars, in Ivatt Way, Westwood, which marks its 25th anniversary next year, has just notched up the sale of its 50th SR10 model - just a year after the speedster’s official launch.

In comparison, the company’s iconic SR8 model took four years to reach the same milestone.

The achievement is remarkable as key refinements to the racer, which boasts a top speed of 180 mph and accelerates from nought to 60 mph in a hair-raising 2.4 seconds, had to be carried out during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SR10 on the track at Silverstone.

Equipped with the latest technology, the SR10’s digital dashboard and full data logging capabilities, including video and telemetry, give drivers and trackside staff the best data to win.

Its outstanding performance has been clear to see in the Radical Cup in America where the SR10 has dominated - winning every round so far.

Dan Redpath, Global Sales Director, said: “To have 50 SR10s built so far with plenty more orders in the book, from existing and new customers, is incredibly encouraging.

“On top of that, to see the car consistently win in our Radical Cup highlights all the engineering developments our in-house team has done over the past 18 months.

He added: “We have been delighted with the number of orders. It is fantastic news for the entire team at Radical - who worked non-stop to develop our best race car - to see the results of their hard work.”

Radical Sportscars has seen an overwhelming number of orders across a range of its models this year.

It is on track to deliver a record number of cars in 2021.

A spokesman said: “We continue to develop, design, engineer, manufacture and organise race series for all our models from our headquarters in Peterborough, from where the vehicles are exported all over the world.”