Peterborough's Pleasure Fair Meadow car park consultation receives more than 170 responses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents were asked for their views on a potential protection order for the site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 170 people responded to Peterborough City Council's consultation on Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.

The consultation asked for residents' views on plans to implement a public space protection order (PSPO) at the car park to help tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Fair Meadow has become a hotspot for unauthorised car meets and car cruising events, which have caused issues with those living near the car park.

Pleasure Fair Meadow car park, in Peterborough Photo: Google

The council said it received several reports from nearby residents impacted by persistent noise, smoke and odours as well as littering.

A total of 172 people responded to the consultation, which ran from February 28 to March 28.

More details about the results will be available in the Cabinet Member Decision Notice which is expected to be published in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some councillors have been pushing for a PSPO to be implemented at the car park for some time, including independent councillor Julie Stevenson who believes it must be part of a “bigger operation” to tackle the issue.

A PSPO includes conditions which anyone caught breaching can face fines of up to £1,000 or fixed penalty notices.

The proposed PSPO for Pleasure Fair Meadow car park includes several conditions aimed at preventing ‘vehicle-related nuisance and anti-social behaviour’ and performing a range of activities in the area.

It would cover Pleasure Fair Meadow Road and car park accessed by Oundle Road, leading to Railworld Wildlife Haven Car Park north of Cubitt Way, and up to and including Steve Baker Walk bordered by the railway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation responses will be considered before the council makes a recommendation to implement the PSPO for three years.

Councillor Alison Jones, cabinet member for housing and communities, said the council is “fully committed” to working with the police to keep the public safe.