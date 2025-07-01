Peterborough's Planet Ice closes temporarily after technical fault melts ice
Despite the soaring temperatures from the current heat wave, staff say it was a faulty pump rather than the weather that caused the ice at the skating rink in Mallard Road to begin to melt.
The venue closed late last night and is shut today as maintenance crews try to fix the problem.
The faulty pump meant the venue could not pump glycol through the pipes under the ice and which helps to maintain its temperature and keep the ice frozen.
Steve Luker, general manager, said: “We did wonder at first if the hot weather was the problem.
“But we discovered that the pump which pushes the glycol through the pipes was faulty.
“The problem was discovered late last night and we hope to reopen tomorrow (July 2).”
