Peterborough's Planet Ice closes temporarily after technical fault melts ice

Peterborough’s popular Planet Ice has temporarily closed after the ice began to melt due to a technical fault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the soaring temperatures from the current heat wave, staff say it was a faulty pump rather than the weather that caused the ice at the skating rink in Mallard Road to begin to melt.

The venue closed late last night and is shut today as maintenance crews try to fix the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The faulty pump meant the venue could not pump glycol through the pipes under the ice and which helps to maintain its temperature and keep the ice frozen.

Peterborough Planet Ice

Steve Luker, general manager, said: “We did wonder at first if the hot weather was the problem.

“But we discovered that the pump which pushes the glycol through the pipes was faulty.

“The problem was discovered late last night and we hope to reopen tomorrow (July 2).”