Peterborough’s new £36m swimming pool could be open by 2028

A new swimming pool for Peterborough could be open by 2028 after councillors approved a preferred option.

In March 2024, Peterborough City Council agreed to decommission and demolish the Regional Pool on Bishops Road due to structural and repair issues which meant the centre had reached the end of its natural life.

Following a feasibility study and engagement with stakeholders, the council put forward a preferred option of a 25-metre, eight-lane swimming pool to replace the old centre on Bishops Road.

At a meeting on October 14, cabinet members approved in principle this preferred option which is expected to cost £36 million.

The pool could be open in three years time

As well as the main pool, this option would see poolside and balcony seating for 300 seats, a 20-metre four-lane learner pool with a moveable floor, café, softplay, Innerva health suite, community room and health rooms, and a fitness suite with 150 stations and studios.

Ian Phillips, head of communities at Peterborough City Council, told cabinet members that the pool could be open by 2028 if all goes to plan.

He said: “Once we’ve got the project green lit and the money is in place we would expect a design and build process of around two to two-and-a-half years.

This image shows how the building containing the swimming pool and other facilities might appear in Peterborough

“If we’re lucky and have the money in place by April then we might be talking about 2028/29 as a rough estimate of when the pool might be open to the public.”

The swimming pool would require significant external funding from several sources before the project could be viable.

Earlier this year, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves unveiled in her Spending Review a new £240 million Growth Mission Fund and mentioned a new swimming pool in Peterborough as a project that could qualify for help.

Mr Phillips confirmed that the council would be pursuing a bid for that funding and he had already had meetings with government officials to put the case forward.

If successful, funds could be available from April 2026. The council will also explore funding opportunities from Sport England, Living Sport, the combined authority and private funding opportunities.

It is expected that funding bodies will require a full Green Book proposal to be submitted.

The cabinet report stated: “This is a complex, but robust process which will likely take approximately six months to complete. This work is now in the early stages of development and expected to conclude by the end of February 2026.”

Cllr Mohammed Farooq questioned why a 50-metre Olympic grade pool was not chosen as a preferred option.

Mr Philips said: “In our view and speaking to Alliance Leisure who are experts in revenue modelling and running of developments such as this, it just doesn’t stack up.

“The pool at 25 metres will be financially viable for the council. It will generate a small surplus, enough to pay any borrowing costs back and a small surplus back to the council.

“A pool double that size would not do that and very likely would require the council to subsidise it for the next few years.”

Conservative councillor John Howard questioned if the council was being ambitious enough by not opting for a larger pool, but Mr Phillips insisted that the process was a “balanced mix” to meet everyone’s needs.

Council leader Shabina Qayyum told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “At this moment in time, what seems deliverable and realistic, and us being an open and honest administration, is to try and put forward a case for something for our city that would come sooner rather than later and we can maintain for many years to come.”