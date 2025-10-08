IN PICTURES: New images show how city's £36 million swimming pool might appear and its location

The illustration is contained in a new prospectus that outlines the options in front of councillors who will meet next week to consider the alternatives for a new indoor swimming pool for Peterborough.

The document, drawn up by leisure development partner Alliance Leisure, reveals that six sites have been considered as potential locations for the new facility.

There are east of the old Regional Pool, the former Astroturf, Pleasure Fair, east of the Lido, Thorpe Wood (Nene Valley Park and the location of the old Regional Pool of Bishop’s Road.

It found that overall, the city centre provided a more accessible and more financially viable location and that a combination of east of the Regional Pool or on the former Regional Pool site would work best.

In addition, it found that across the two sites, the required buildings could be accommodated in full and associated 230 car parking spaces can be provided in full or partially on the sites.

It adds: “It should be noted that the 50 metre pool option was also tested on the same sites.

"The significantly increased area of the building footprint and associated parking resulted in further capacity issues at all sites.

"Accommodating a 50 metre pool and parking at all sites would be unachievable in the city centre location.”

How much need is there for a new swimming pool?

The report also considers the need for a new swimming pool.

It states: “Peterborough’s six lane 25 metre pool at Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre closed in 2024.

"This closure exacerbated the previous shortfall in provision, estimated to be equivalent to nine lanes of 25 metre pool water, and increased the shortfall to about 15 lanes of 25 metre pool water.

It warns: “This is a substantial deficit and supports the need for at least an eight lane 25 metre pool and learner pool.

"In addition, the results of a demand analysis support the provision of a significant health and fitness facility, of 150 stations, and associated studios, based on a city centre site location.”

What is the preferred option for council?

There are four options under consideration ranging from £27 million to £47 million.

The preferred option will cost £36,572,000.

It will provide:

An eight lanes, 25 metre long competition-grade indoor swimming pool

Poolside and balcony seating for 300 people.

A 20 metre four lane learner pool with moveable floor.

Café

Softplay

Innerva health suite.

Community room.

Health rooms

Fitness suite with 150 stations and studios.

1 . Swimming Pool This image shows how the building containing the swimming pool and other facilities might appear in Peterborough. Photo: PCC Photo Sales

2 . Swimming Pool This illustration shows Peterborough's new swimming pool built to the north of the ARU Peterborough campus. Here it would need two car parks, one would hold 75 cars and the other 50 cars. This would mean a shortfall of about 230 spaces that may be required. . Photo: PCC Photo Sales

3 . Swimming Pool This illustration shows Peterborough's new swimming pool built near the Lido off Bishop's Road with a 230-space car park to the north. Photo: PCC Photo Sales

4 . Swimming Pool This illustration shows Peterborough's new swimming pool built near the Lido off Bishop's Road with a 230-space car park to the south. Photo: PCC Photo Sales