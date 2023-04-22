Artists spend 50 hours painting Peterborough exotic bird lover’s house with parrots

Two Peterborough artists have spent four days creating a parrot masterpiece on an exotic bird lover's home - with crowds flocking across the city to see it.

Gordon Squires, 92, has lived in his house for 67 years and is affectionately known in the area as the ‘bird man’, according to neighbours.

He wanted to paint a mural on his home dedicated to his passion.

Gordon Squires pictured with city artist Nathan Murdoch sitting outside the painted house (image: David Lowndes).

However, fears for his safety prompted a call to prized Peterborough street artist, Nathan Murdoch, who stepped in to help so Gordon didn’t have to paint the mural alone.

Last summer, Nathan’s work was commissioned for just three parrots at Gordon’s house, which were painted at either side of the living room window - but Gordon wanted a little more drama.

After calling Nathan back, he got to work painting the rest of the entire home exterior, spending four days and about 50 man-hours with his painting partner, Jonny Barton, in total.

His great-great-granddaughter Robyn Squires, 20, said: “He loves it, absolutely loves it.

Gordon even watches TV with his two chickens (image: David Lowndes)

“He did not care about the price. He wanted a parrot house and that’s what he got.”

Gordon has kept and bred exotic birds for 50 years and still owns more than 30.

Those include budgies, African grey parrots, Scarlet macaws, green-winged macaws – and two chickens who keep Gordon company while he watches TV.

Nathan said: “Everyone knows him as the bird man - and this has only helped to highlight his passion.

Gordon's birds are his prized possessions (image: David Lowndes)

“We had lots of people photographing the house and talking to us at the time.

“We did not have a negative reaction and I think it’s because he has lived in the area for so long, being the bird man is now part of his legacy.

“He thought it was great, he is a real character. He was a pleasure to work for, he’s so funny. He is a very memorable person.”

Gordon’s love for birds started when he bought two canaries for his daughter half a century ago.

“I took one of the girls to the park one day when they were small and she said ‘I would like to have some birds dad’ and it went from there really’.

“The birds fascinate me, I have been all over the continent with birds clubs over the years.”

Gordon’s passion for animals became apparent when he found himself a member of five bird clubs at one time - travelling 600 miles, as far as Germany, to set eyes on them.

“I’m more than happy with how the house looks,” he told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“I think these paintings should happen all over the place, I think people don’t realise what animals give to us.”

Gordon was also very fond of his dog, Compo, who he looked after for seven years when his friend died.

‘Compo’, a Collie named after a Last of the Summer Wine character, also passed on recently.