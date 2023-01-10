Peterborough MP Paul Bristow at the Peterborough Heroes celebration at the House of Commons

Peterborough’s MPs have declared thousands of pounds worth of donations, earnings and gifts since the December 2019 general election, it has been claimed.

And, except for one instance, all the donations have been paid by the donor to a third party.

Two of the donations were for public events put on for constituents at the Houses of Parliament.

The figures have been compiled as The Westminster Accounts and published by Sky News jointly with Tortoise Media, which have looked at biggest donors to all 650 MPs since the last general election.

It claims that nationally, the UK’s 650 MPs have earned £17.1 million on top of their salaries in this parliament from December 2019.

The research shows that Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has declared 10 donations, gifts or earnings worth £40,550.

These included £6,290 from Peterborough entrepreneur Zillur Hussain to pay for a celebration of Peterborough’s unsung heroes when about 50 people travelled to a reception at The Houses of Parliament last October organised by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow to say ‘thank you’ for their commitment to the city.

Flights, in-country transport, accommodation and meals, estimated to be worth £4,500, were provided by Mr Hussain’s charitable Zi Foundation for a trip to Bangladesh in January last year to meet members of parliament and government, visit refugee camps and to understand the political and economic situation in Bangladesh.

But most of the Peterborough MP’s donations have been paid directly by the donors to the Conservative Party.

These include £10,000 from Total Plant, of Corby, whose directors are also listed as directors of developer Glenrowan Homes, which is the company chosen to build the 10-storey apartments block at Northminster for housing association Cross Keys Homes, of Peterborough.

There is also £5,000 from The Stalbury Trustees, £4,000 from D Contracts with a further £3,000 from The Portcullis Club, £2,500 from the United & Cecil Club and £2,000 from former Peterborough councillor John Peach.

Also included in the Westminster Accounts is £2,600, which was a payment to Mr Bristow earned over three years for chairing seminars and lecturing young people about politics by Invest in Education.

Gifts valued at £660 are listed from S&C Productions, which were two tickets, incorporating hospitality, for the Cambridge Club Festival.

Mr Bristow said he did not wish to comment.

Over the same period, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh is said to have declared one earnings, gifts or other benefit worth approximately £2,770 from the State Bank of India.

The donation was paid directly to the caterers of a Diwali celebration at the House of Commons.

Mr Vara said: “This was not a donation to me personally.

“I along with two other MPs and a Peer, on a cross party basis, hosted a Diwali reception in the Speaker’s House.

“I invited some Hindus from Peterborough.

“I personally received no money whatsoever, not any benefit.

