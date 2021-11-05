Peterborough residents attend Diwali reception at Houses of Parliament with MP
Peterborough residents attended a special Diwali reception at the Houses of Parliament having been invited by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.
Mr Vara co-hosted thecross party Diwali reception in the House of Commons this week along with Navendu Mishra MP and Virendra Sharma MP.
The event took place in the State Rooms of the Speaker’s House and Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, the Speaker, was the chief guest.
The event was attended by a number of Parliamentarians from both the House of Commons and House of Lords along with members of the Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities from across the country.
Three of those attending were Peterborough residents, Rajni Reddy, Dr Subhash Kandikattu, and Vishal Vichare, representing the local British Indian Hindu community.
The event was particularly welcome as the pandemic had prevented any such gatherings last year.
Following the reception Mr Vara said: “I was very pleased to co-host this cross party Diwali function in the Speaker’s State Rooms in the House of Commons.
“Diwali is a very important celebration for the Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities as it celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.
“I was especially pleased that some local people were able to join me in the Commons for this very important celebration.”
Mrs Reddy said: “It was a privilege to attend the Diwali Reception at the State Rooms of the Speaker’s House and I thank our local MP Mr Shailesh Vara for the invitation. It was a memorable evening imbued with the spirit of the Diwali Festival which is a time for rejoicing with family and friends.”
Dr Kandikattu added: “It’s amazing to see representation from various political parties coming together to celebrate Diwali to reiterate the common message of unity and working together to eliminate the evil of ignorance with the light of knowledge. The true essence of Diwali.”
Mr Vichare said: “It was indeed a pleasure and a wonderful opportunity to be part of this Diwali reception hosted on a cross party basis. Diwali is the most celebrated festival amongst Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists all around the world. Diwali depicts emerging from the shadows and being led back to the light. Good triumphs over evil, truth triumphs over lies, and light triumphs over darkness.”