Peterborough’s fire service called to more than 100 more fires started deliberately this summer than last year

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has been called to 100 more fires started deliberately this summer than last year.

The fire service has responded to more than 180 instances of arson since the start of July this year – with some fires spreading rapidly due to the hot and dry conditions in the region this summer, causing damage to property and farmland.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service watch commander and arson liaison officer Joe Gacon has said that the increase in arson activity across the county is “concerning”, and that fires started “maliciously” result in the service being unable to respond to other emergencies.

“Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or how small it is,” he said.

"Not only this, but any fire presents significant risks for anyone around the area if it gets out of hand, as well as for the fire crews sent to tackle them.

“Firefighters have faced very demanding conditions as the high temperatures have made it physically challenging to tackle fires, particularly large field fires. Windy conditions will also make the fire spread quickly across large areas of land.

"It’s really disappointing that crews have had to attend fires like this that have been started maliciously, meaning they were committed to those incidents and couldn’t respond to other emergencies.”

Joe outlined the precautions people can take to reduce the risk of a deliberate fire.

“Simple things like keeping rubbish bins out of sight and away from buildings, where possible, along with installing security lights or cameras, can all be a deterrent.

"Also ensuring any bulky household rubbish, such as sofas or washing machines, is taken to the local recycling centre and not left in the open.

“Parents can also help by speaking with their children and ensuring they know the risks and dangers of fire. There have been reports from some incidents of groups of young people running from the scene of fires.

"Things like making sure that lighters and matches are kept well out of reach of children, as well as making sure they stay clear of disused or derelict buildings, can also make a big difference.