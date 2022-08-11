Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been launched following an arson attack at Thorpe Meadows in Peterborough.

Fire crews were called to the park in Longthorpe just after 5pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in the open, measuring around 30 by 50 metres. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 6.45pm.

A firefighter at the scene of the arson attack

“The cause of the fire was deliberate."

Earlier this week the fire service warned of the dangers of starting fires during the hot, dry weather Peterborough has had this summer.

The fire service attended more than 1,000 incidents in July, responding to a total of 92 incidents on the hottest day on record (July 19) – which is the highest amount ever for a single day since 2009, when the service’s recording system was implemented.

It received over 800 calls over the two-day heatwave.

A heat wave warning has been issued for Peterborough, and much of the rest of the country, for the rest of this week.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service group commander Rob Olivier, the service’s head of community fire safety, said: “Fires involving farmland challenge our crews as the water supply is often an issue, so we will often need to call on several fire engines to try and have enough water available across the land area to prevent it from spreading.

"It’s very easy for a fire like this to start. Something small like not fully stubbing out a cigarette, or sunlight reflecting from discarded broken glass can start a fire.

"Some fires are started maliciously, which not only destroys land and property but can also lead to serious injury.

"We urge everyone to keep fire safety in their minds while enjoying the hot weather. Simple things like avoiding having a bonfire for garden waste and using recycling centres. Also think about alternatives to a BBQ, especially if it’s windy, as the flames can easily spread to garden furniture and fencing."