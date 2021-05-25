Peterborough’s Cross Keys Homes unveils social housing plans for former British Sugar HQ site
Peterborough housing association Cross Keys Homes has teamed up with a regeneration company to create a £14 million development on the former site of British Sugar.
Cross Keys Homes has partnered with Vistry Partnerships to build high quality family homes and apartments on the site of Oundle Road.
It says all of the proposed homes will be affordable and will provide a much-needed boost to local housing supply.
The site already has outline planning approval from Peterborough City Council for 74 homes and Cross Keys Homes and Vistry say a further application will be submitted soon.
Greg Wood, Vistry Partnerships Pre-Construction Director for East Midlands, said: “By working closely with Cross Keys Homes, we have created an ambitious plan for British Sugar’s former headquarters in Peterborough.
“Not only will our project accelerate the delivery of affordable homes in the area, but it will transform an important local landmark to benefit the community and surrounding area.”
The £14 million scheme has outline planning permission for up to 74 residential dwellings and once built all of the properties will be managed by Cross Keys Homes.
Claire Higgins, Chief Executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “We’re committed to providing quality, affordable homes because we know how important it is to have the security of a roof over your head.
“We’re delighted to be working with Vistry Partnerships to expand an existing community and create more opportunities for people to thrive in Peterborough.”
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority agreed last year that it would part-fund the Oundle Road project to encourage a greater delivery of affordable homes in the area.