Peterborough’s Cross Keys Homes unveils social housing plans for former British Sugar HQ site

This image shows how the proposed apartments will appear once completed.

Cross Keys Homes has partnered with Vistry Partnerships to build high quality family homes and apartments on the site of Oundle Road.

It says all of the proposed homes will be affordable and will provide a much-needed boost to local housing supply.

The site already has outline planning approval from Peterborough City Council for 74 homes and Cross Keys Homes and Vistry say a further application will be submitted soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes. ENGEMN00120130529145630

Greg Wood, Vistry Partnerships Pre-Construction Director for East Midlands, said: “By working closely with Cross Keys Homes, we have created an ambitious plan for British Sugar’s former headquarters in Peterborough.

“Not only will our project accelerate the delivery of affordable homes in the area, but it will transform an important local landmark to benefit the community and surrounding area.”

The £14 million scheme has outline planning permission for up to 74 residential dwellings and once built all of the properties will be managed by Cross Keys Homes.

Claire Higgins, Chief Executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “We’re committed to providing quality, affordable homes because we know how important it is to have the security of a roof over your head.

“We’re delighted to be working with Vistry Partnerships to expand an existing community and create more opportunities for people to thrive in Peterborough.”