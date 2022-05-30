Peterborough’s town crier, 83-year-old Pearl Capewell, will officially get celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee underway in the city later this week.

Pearl, who has been the city’s town crier for 35 years, is taking part in the national proclamation, otherwise known as a public announcement, which she will deliver at the Guildhall, in Cathedral Square.

The announcement will kickstart the extended bank holiday celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee on June 2 at 2pm.

Over 200 town criers across the country and Commonwealth will join in Pearl to announce the five-verse proclamation.

“This will be my first event since May 2019,” Pearl said. “It’s a fantastic thing to do – to promote your city.

"It’s taken me all over the world – I’ve had some great times.

“To me, it’s all about keeping the tradition alive.”

Pearl has lived in Peterborough for 45 years and moved to her home in Bretton, from Hertfordshire, during the week of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977.

She recalled leaving a street party on the day her and her late husband, Dennis, moved to the city.

It was only when Peterborough reintroduced the role of town crier in 1987, which caught Pearl’s attention.

She took over the following year and has been in role since 1988.

"I don’t want to see the tradition die,” she said. “When I first started it was about getting more people into charity events.

"I would stand outside and try to get people to come in. Sometimes it would double or even triple the charities takings.”

Pearl finished runner-up in a competition to become Peterborough’s town crier – but was offered the role 12 months later.

"I took over but was given a men’s outfit from the Key Theatre,” she said.

Celebrations will continue outside the Town Hall into the night.

Mayor of Peterborough, councillor Alan Dowson, will join thousands of others from across the country and Commonwealth in simultaneously lighting beacons at 9.45pm.