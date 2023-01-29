Peterborough's 10 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income - including Millfield, Dogsthorpe and Central Park

The 10 least affluent areas in Peterborough, based on official Office for National Statistics estimated average annual household income figures

The cost of living crisis, with rising inflation rates and soaring energy bills, has affected all of us – but households in some parts of Peterborough may be feeling the pinch more than others.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Peterborough with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income, according to the statistics, is made up of Millfield and Bourges Boulevard.

The ONS breaks Peterborough down into 22 neighbourhoods called ‘Middle-layer Super Output Areas’ (MSOA).

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020, and are for the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

So, here are Peterborough’s 10 poorest neighbourhoods, based on average household income statistics:

1 . Millfield and Bourges Boulevard The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was Millfield and Bourges Boulevard. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £33,500.

2 . Dogsthorpe The neighbourhood with the second lowest average household income was Dogsthorpe. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £33,900.

3 . North Bretton and Westwood The neighbourhood with the third lowest average household income was North Bretton and Westwood. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £34,200.

4 . Paston The neighbourhood with the fourth lowest average household income was Paston. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £35,300.