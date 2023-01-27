The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a list of the 10 most affluent areas in Peterborough, based on estimated average annual total household income

Everyone has felt the pinch during the cost of living crisis but some parts of Peterborough may be finding it easier than others.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in this city with the highest estimated average annual household income – based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The neighbourhoods with the highest average household income, according to the official statistics, include Barnack, Wittering and Wansford.

The ONS breaks Peterborough down into 22 neighbourhoods called ‘Middle-layer Super Output Areas’ (MSOA).

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020, and are for the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

So, here are Peterborough’s 10 richest neighbourhoods, based on average household income statistics:

1 . Barnack, Wittering and Wansford The neighbourhood with the highest average household income was Barnack, Wittering and Wansford. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £52,400.

2 . Hampton Vale The neighbourhood with the second highest average household income was Hampton Vale. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £51,800.

3 . Longthorpe and Netherton The neighbourhood with the third highest average household income was Longthorpe and Netherton. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £51,500.

4 . Orton West and Castor The neighbourhood with the fourth highest average household income was Orton West and Castor. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £50,900.