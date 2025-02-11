Peterborough woman facing kidney transplant to take on march for a future without kidney disease

Kidney Research UK’s Peterborough March March, takes place on March 29.

A Peterborough woman is sharing the story of her fight against kidney disease.

Becca Moore was just 23 when her life changed overnight. Becca knew that, like several of her relatives, she had reflux nephropathy, a genetic kidney disease, but in 2018 she became the first in her family to progress to kidney failure.

A severe urinary tract infection (UTI) caused her kidney function to plummet to just 12%. Rushed to hospital she was told she urgently needed a kidney transplant.

Becca Moore. Photos: Kidney Research UK.

She said: ““It wiped me out physically and mentally, devastating my life.

"I fell into a deep depression. Kidney disease and mental health struggles aren’t visible, so people didn’t always understand. Out of nowhere I was no longer able to do the job I'd worked so hard for, and some days I couldn’t even get up to brush my hair.

Eventually Becca, now 29, and working as a special-needs teaching assistant, was able to get that life-changing transplant when her cousin turned out to be a match, saving her from a gruelling schedule of dialysis but just five years on she was told her donated kidney was deteriorating – her kidney function had declined to 15%, meaning she will soon require dialysis or another transplant.

Determined to fight back, Becca will be joining kidney patients and their families from across the region at Kidney Research UK’s Peterborough March March.

She has shared her story in the hope as inspiring others to join her on the March March, which is Kidney Research UK’s fundraising event on Saturday, March 29.

The five-mile walk, which will take participants from Peterborough Cathedral through the city and out to Ferry Meadows, aims to support the charity’s mission to end kidney disease — which affects over 18,000 people in Peterborough alone.

Becca added: “Kidney disease turned my life upside down, but I’m not giving up this fight. I hope that by taking part in the Peterborough March March, we can help raise awareness and fund research to improve lives and, ultimately, put an end to kidney disease.

“I don’t want anyone else to experience what I have, or to feel like their world is crumbling around them. I’ve signed up my family and colleagues to walk with me, and I hope everyone who sees this will join us in the fight to stop kidney disease once and for all.”

Lucy Sreeves, executive director at Kidney Research UK, added: “Becca’s strength in the face of an uncertain future is truly inspiring. Every step taken and every donation made on Sunday 29 March, brings us closer to a world where no one has to face this disease alone.”

You can sign up for the Peterborough March March and support Kidney Research UK by visiting https://www.kidneyresearchuk.org/fundraising-events/peterborough-march-march/.