The Peterborough Telegraph highlighted the story of Carly Peachey, a remarkable Werrington woman who is running the London Marathon to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer and raise funds for those affected by it.

Sadly, Carly lost her mum Therese Gallacher – who was a very well-known pub landlady in the city – to metastatic pancreatic cancer just over three years ago.

Along with continuing to train hard for the big day on April 23, Carly and her friends have been organising all kinds of local events to help raise money for research into the cancer, which kills half of people diagnosed with it within three months.

Fundraiser Carly Peachey with her late mum Therese Gallacher - a popular landlady in the city - at The Lime Tree pub on Paston Lane in 2018.

The most recent fundraising bash was a bake sale held at the Dragon Pub in Werrington on February 18. Carly described it as “a great morning”:

“The Dragon was full of people with standing room only by 11.30am,” she said.

“The bingo was enjoyed by many and the raffles were a roaring success.

“Everyone involved was so generous with their time, helping out, donating prizes and also donations on the day.”

Carly Peachey, left, is thrilled that her friend Cara will now be running the London Marathon with her. The fundraising pair aim to raise £5,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

A thrilled Carly hailed the morning “a massive success” which succeeded in raising over £1,500 for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

The 42-year-old and her highly motivated group of helpers have more fundraising events in the pipeline, including a charity quiz night at The Dragon on March 7 at 8pm.

In addition, The Blue Bell in Maxey is to host a St. Pancreatics Night on March 17, which will combine the best elements of a St Patrick’s Day party with fund-raising staples like raffles.

Despite being so busy, Carly’s thoughts remain focussed on the daunting task of running the London Marathon.

Happily, she has recently received some good news, which is motivating her to raise her £5,000 target even more.

“My good friend Cara has also secured a place to run with me,” she said.

“We are both very excited to take on this challenge together and share the blood, sweat and tears of the marathon.”