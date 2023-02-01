Werrington woman takes on London Marathon in honour of mum who was ‘taken from us far too young’

A Peterborough woman whose mum died from pancreatic cancer is hoping to raise funds and increase awareness of the illness by running the London Marathon.

Carly Peachey lost her mum Therese Gallacher – who was a very well-known pub landlady in the city – to metastatic pancreatic cancer just over three years ago.

“I am dedicating this run in memory of our mum, taken from us far too young at the age of 59, and to raise money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer UK (PCUK).”

Carly Peachey with her late mum Therese Gallacher - a popular landlady in the city - at The Lime Tree pub on Paston Lane in 2018.

Carly said she was “shocked” to learn more than half of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer die within three months.

“I hope that by raising money for this vital cause,” Carly noted, “I can help improve this survival rate for other families.”

Werrington resident Carly, who runs a successful pub leasing company with husband Darren, admits she is a novice at running:“I haven’t ran a Marathon before and have only been running since 2020,” she said.

“But over the last two years I have really pushed myself, and [now] enjoy the benefits, both physically and mentally, of running.”

Though she is highly motivated, the 42-year-old is realistic about what lies ahead:“I completed the Great Eastern Run in Peterborough this year but the [London] Marathon is going to be by far the toughest challenge yet.”

However, the London Marathon isn’t the only fundraising idea on Carly’s radar.

The former UK and European pool champion has also been putting together a range of prizes which she will be raffling off this month. Treats up for grabs include hampers, a signed Posh shirt, Cheltenham Festival horse racing tickets, £300 of gym equipment, and a four-ball round at Thorpe Wood Golf Club.

In addition, Carly will also be holding a bake sale at the Dragon Pub in Werrington on February 18.

Along with tea, coffee and “lots of cake”, punters coming down between 10am-1pm can look forward to two games of prize bingo, a ‘nearly new’ sale, and a raffle.