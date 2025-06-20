'Peterborough will lose its identity,' warns MP ahead of local government shake-up

Fears have been voiced that Peterborough could lose its identity under plans for a shake-up of local government.

The alarm has been sounded by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes who claims a public consultation over proposals to join Peterborough City Council with a selection of neighbouring local authorities is flawed.

He says this is because the consultation does not allow those who take part say ‘No’ and to reject a trio of proposals.

Central government has demanded the shake-up should be completed by April 2028.

The consultation on the creation of a unitary authority, gives people three options, which are for Peterborough to join Huntingdonshire and Fenland or to link up with East Cambridgeshire, Fenland, Huntingdonshire or to team up with East Cambridgeshire and Fenland.

But under any of the options, Peterborough City Council will disappear.

Mr Pakes, in a post on social media site X, said: “This is a deeply flawed consultation.

"It does not give residents a chance to say no to the options that have already been selected.

"Peterborough will lose its identity under these options.

"It is a bad day for democracy."

In a joint statement, Mr Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling warned: “Councils need to look again at these proposals.

"Wholesale district merging is not the answer for Peterborough – we need to look at the broader picture around how we construct new councils that work for everyone.”

They add: “We have significant concerns about the implications of these proposals for Peterborough.

"We’re a proud city with a strong history, and merging our council wholesale with neighbouring authorities risks taking the focus away from Peterborough’s issues, as well as damaging local services both here and in Cambridgeshire more broadly.

“There can be benefits to large authorities, but they must reflect shared local identities and be based around coherent areas.”

The consultation runs until July 20.

The goal is that residents will access all services – from road maintenance and bin collections to education, planning, social housing, social care, and support with benefits – through a unitary council.

Once there is a proposal for a new system of local government agreed by government, further consultation will take place,

However, the government will have the final decision on what new structures are put in place.