The open day will take place between 10am and 3pm on Sunday July 28.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Service is to celebrate its 140-year anniversary by opening the doors of its fire station on Bourges Boulevard to members of the public.

All are invited to attend the station on Sunday (July 28) between 10am and 3pm for a day of games, fun, the chance to see various fire engines, watch and take part in demonstrations and have a go in the 999 simulator.

Attendees will also have the chance to learn more in-depth about the service’s history thanks to Neil Wallington, who has put together a book with old photographs and information, which will be available on the day.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Station firefighter Sam Pumpr with posters for the fire station open day on Sunday 28th July.

The service is proud and would like to celebrate its independence and voluntary spirit. PVFB remains the only volunteer fire service in the country.

PVFB was formed in 1884 by a prominent Peterborough businessmen after fire seriously damaged the City Infirmary and who believed the efforts of the-then Corporation Fire Brigade was ineffective and disorganised.

In 1941, as a response to the Second World War, over 1,600 separate fire brigades across the UK were merged into the National Fire Service but the Peterborough Volunteers managed to remain a separate entity.

In 1982, the Volunteer Brigade commissioned its modern fire station close to Peterborough city centre in Bourges Boulevard. The volunteers continue to recruit their own members and elect a Chief Officer just as they have done since 1884.

PVFB receives a payment for its services, but this goes into its central funds towards the overall upkeep of the Brigade. No payments are made to individual PVFB members.

To mark its centenary in 1984, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade received the city Council’s highest accolade, the Freedom of the City.