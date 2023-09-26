Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade has launched a campaign to raise £25,000 to revitalise its fire station.

The volunteer branch are the only brigade of its type in the country and are based along Bourges Boulevard. A recent open day there raised over £3500 for their charity.

Open day at the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Station at Bourges Boulevard. Henry Begley with fire volunteer George Lee.

The service is, however, looking to carry out renovations to its base, which has started to look a little run down over the years.

Among the planned improvements are to resurface the car park to ensure it's safe for emergency response vehicles, staff, and visitors. This includes fixing cracks, improving drainage, and enhancing lighting for nighttime operations.

There are also plans to remove the existing overgrown hedgerow and replant it to make it an more inviting and eco-friendly space.

It is estimated that the planned renovations will cost around £25,000 and therefore the fundraising page has been launched.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade station commander Anthony Gould.

It can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/revitalize-our-volunteer-fire-station.

Station Commander Anthony Gould said: “Our cherished fire station is not just a building; it's a symbol of safety and resilience, however, the years have taken their toll on the station's carpark and the beautiful hedgerow that surrounds it.

"Cracks in the pavement, inadequate drainage, and overgrown hedges have created challenges for our brave firefighters.

"That's why we're launching this fundraising campaign to transform our fire station hedgerow and carpark into an even more efficient and aesthetically pleasing facility.

"Our firefighters are all volunteers and get paid nothing for the work they do and are the backbone of our community.

By supporting this project, you show them that their dedication is appreciated and that we care about their working conditions.

The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade has been here since 1884 and with your help will still be here for many years to come

"To achieve our goals, we estimate a total cost of £25,000. This includes materials, labor, equipment, and ongoing maintenance for the carpark and hedgerow refurbishment.