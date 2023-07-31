News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade 'overwhelmed' with turnout for open day

Peterborough’s Volunteer Fire Brigade has hailed the event as a great success.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade has said was overwhelmed by the turnout for its open day on Sunday (July 30).

The country’s only volunteer fire service held a full scale open day for the first time at the weekend between 11am and 3pm after a smaller event test event last winter.

Scores of people turned out for the open day at the service’s headquarters on Bourges Boulevards and were given the chance to try their hand at using the equipment, throwing water at crew members in the stocks, inspecting engines both old and new as well as the star of the show an immersive 999 blue light simulator.

Cakes and a range of sweet treats were also on offer, as well as a host of raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

The event has helped the service raise over £3500 for its charity.

Station Commander Anthony Gould said: “The day went, really well. We had a massive turnout, the number was overwhelming.

"We were really well supported by locals businesses and the community.

"I’d like to thank all of those that helped to make the day a success. There are only nine of us in the service and six of us were there on the day- we couldn’t have done it without the support of all of the friends and family that helped out.

"We were also very grateful for a colleague from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service- based at Thorney station- who helped out on the day.

“We will be definitely be holding more events in the future and will be coming up with ways to make them bigger and better."

Henry Begley learns how to put out a fire with volunteer George Lee.

1. Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day

Henry Begley learns how to put out a fire with volunteer George Lee. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Firefighters Kevin Duke and Sam Pumpr (c) put Watch Commander Mark Addinall in the stocks.

2. Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day

Firefighters Kevin Duke and Sam Pumpr (c) put Watch Commander Mark Addinall in the stocks. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Hon Leading firefighter Adrian Thompson and his vintage fire appliance with Natalia and Alexandru Ionescu.

3. Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day

Hon Leading firefighter Adrian Thompson and his vintage fire appliance with Natalia and Alexandru Ionescu. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Tracey Lee with her miniature steam truck.

4. Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day

Tracey Lee with her miniature steam truck. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Peterborough