Peterborough’s Volunteer Fire Brigade has hailed the event as a great success.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade has said was overwhelmed by the turnout for its open day on Sunday (July 30).

The country’s only volunteer fire service held a full scale open day for the first time at the weekend between 11am and 3pm after a smaller event test event last winter.

Scores of people turned out for the open day at the service’s headquarters on Bourges Boulevards and were given the chance to try their hand at using the equipment, throwing water at crew members in the stocks, inspecting engines both old and new as well as the star of the show an immersive 999 blue light simulator.

Cakes and a range of sweet treats were also on offer, as well as a host of raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

The event has helped the service raise over £3500 for its charity.

Station Commander Anthony Gould said: “The day went, really well. We had a massive turnout, the number was overwhelming.

"We were really well supported by locals businesses and the community.

"I’d like to thank all of those that helped to make the day a success. There are only nine of us in the service and six of us were there on the day- we couldn’t have done it without the support of all of the friends and family that helped out.

"We were also very grateful for a colleague from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service- based at Thorney station- who helped out on the day.

“We will be definitely be holding more events in the future and will be coming up with ways to make them bigger and better."

Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day Henry Begley learns how to put out a fire with volunteer George Lee.

Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day Firefighters Kevin Duke and Sam Pumpr (c) put Watch Commander Mark Addinall in the stocks.

Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day Hon Leading firefighter Adrian Thompson and his vintage fire appliance with Natalia and Alexandru Ionescu.

Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade open day Tracey Lee with her miniature steam truck.

