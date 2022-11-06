The Royal British Legion turned Peterborough veteran Tony Francis' life around after he spent time in prison, homeless and fell into depression

A Peterborough veteran has spoken of how the Royal British Legion “turned his life around” and how he “owes his life” to the armed forces charity.

Tony Francis, 54, from Stamford, served in the military for five years and is a parade marshal for the Peterborough chapter of the Royal British Legion – a charity supporting members, veterans and the families of the British Armed Forces.

He was forced to leave the military in 1992 because of a back injury – which changed his life.

"When I came out of the military my life spiralled,” Tony, who served for the Royal Anglian Regiment, said.

"I spent time in prison after I got into trouble with the police, became homeless, and fell into depression.

"The Royal British Legion pulled me out of a hole that I couldn’t get out of on my own.

"They gave me the helping hand that I needed to turn my life around.

"I will be forever indebted to the Royal British Legion. I owe my life to them.”

Tony has been part of the Peterborough Royal British Legion for nine years and this Remembrance Sunday will be his last as a parade marshal representing the charity’s Peterborough chapter.

"When I left the military, I separated myself from it, but I soon realised I still needed it in my life.”

"It’s been a wonderful ride of ups and downs, forever with the support of everyone at the Royal British Legion.”