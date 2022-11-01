The Royal British Legion has launched its 2022 Poppy Appeal with a parade in Peterborough.

Last year, the Peterborough Poppy Appeal raised more than £118,500 for the Royal British Legion – a charity supporting members, veterans and the families of the British Armed Forces.

It is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members and 110,000 volunteers.

On Sunday (October 30) members and veterans of the Armed Forces gathered in Bridge Street, in the city centre, to mark the start of this year’s Poppy Appeal.

In attendance were standard bearers, the Peterborough Highland Pipe Band and the Peterborough TS Gildenburgh cadets.

This year’s Poppy Appeal will run from October 27 until Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the parade.

1. Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal launch at Bridge Street with their standard bearers Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

