Peterborough United’s plans approved for new community space in former club shop

Plans have been approved for a new community space in Peterborough United’s former club shop at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The proposals, submitted by the club to Peterborough City Council in May and approved in July, will see the former club shop be used for various purposes including meetings, community activities such as yoga/pilates, and socialising on match days.

The room will also house a bar and have its own accessible toilet, however, patrons will not be able to take drinks outside of the venue.

A spokesperson for the club previously said they were “excited about the prospect of adding a valuable community space to the stadium footprint”.

The former club shop at Peterborough United Football Club Photo: Peterborough United

According to the plans, the new function room will not be open to the public outside of match days and will only be privately booked during licensed hours, with community use being through the Posh Foundation.

“This will not increase footfall on match days, but will provide patrons with an area that is covered and warm rather than the fanzone areas, and will only open within the football club opening times,” the plans stated.

The proposed opening hours of the room will be around match day operating hours:

– Weekend fixtures 3pm kick off (12-6pm) – Evening fixtures 7.45pm kick off (5:30pm-10:30pm)

The function room will also have five allocated car parking spaces managed by ANPR.

The former club shop, which is immediately next to the main entrance of the Weston Homes Stadium, has been vacant and behind a shutter since the club opened its new, much larger, megastore at the stadium in December.