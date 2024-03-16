Peterborough United to host special Iftar during Ramadan

Similar event last year raised thousands for charity
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 11:38 GMT
A special Iftar will be held at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day – and the breaking of the fast is known as Iftar.

The special event will take place on Sunday, March 24 and will consist of a number of performances, speeches by guest speakers followed by three course meal. Prayer will also commence after the break of the fast.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 24 at the Weston Homes StadiumThe event takes place on Sunday, March 24 at the Weston Homes Stadium
The event takes place on Sunday, March 24 at the Weston Homes Stadium

This year non-Muslims are being invited to attend, free of charge, to learn more about the tradition.

The event starts at 5.30pm, and tickets cost £10.

Last year a similar event was held at the club, with more than 200 people attending. The event raised more than £3,000 raised to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey

For more information, or to book tickets call Shafeel on 07939 323283

