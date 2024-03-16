Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special Iftar will be held at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day – and the breaking of the fast is known as Iftar.

The special event will take place on Sunday, March 24 and will consist of a number of performances, speeches by guest speakers followed by three course meal. Prayer will also commence after the break of the fast.

The event takes place on Sunday, March 24 at the Weston Homes Stadium

This year non-Muslims are being invited to attend, free of charge, to learn more about the tradition.

The event starts at 5.30pm, and tickets cost £10.