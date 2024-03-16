Peterborough United to host special Iftar during Ramadan
A special Iftar will be held at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium.
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast during the day – and the breaking of the fast is known as Iftar.
The special event will take place on Sunday, March 24 and will consist of a number of performances, speeches by guest speakers followed by three course meal. Prayer will also commence after the break of the fast.
This year non-Muslims are being invited to attend, free of charge, to learn more about the tradition.
The event starts at 5.30pm, and tickets cost £10.
Last year a similar event was held at the club, with more than 200 people attending. The event raised more than £3,000 raised to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Syria and Turkey
For more information, or to book tickets call Shafeel on 07939 323283