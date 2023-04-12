Muslims raise thousands for charity at Iftar at Peterborough United's stadium

“One of the ambitions for the event was to bring people who are not Muslim, and we had a real range of people there - so many different nationalities and faiths.”

Thousands of pounds was raised to support victims of a devastating earthquake at a special Iftar at Peterborough United’s home stadium.

The Iftar – the name of the meal eaten when Muslims break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan, took place on Tuesday, April 11 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Around 200 people attended the event – which had been due to take place pitch-side, but had to be moved to the stands due to heavy rain.

A three course meal, of samosas, chicken biryani and an Asian style rice pudding was served.

Money was raised for the Unite for Humanity charity, which is supporting victims of the earthquake that happened in Syria and Turkey earlier this year.

Organiser Shafeel Hussain said the event had been a huge success. He said: “We had to cap our capacity at 200, but we could have sold thousands of tickets.

"We are still counting the money, but we think we have raised around £3,000 to £4,000 for the charity.

“One of the ambitions for the event was to bring people who are not Muslim, and we had a real range of people there - so many different nationalities and faiths.”

There are now plans to hold the event again next year, with more people able to attend.

1 . Muslims in Ramadan taking part in an Iftar at the Posh Ground Scores of people attended the event Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Muslims in Ramadan taking part in an Iftar at the Posh Ground. Imam Imad Ud Din of Ghousia mosque Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Muslims in Ramadan taking part in an Iftar at the Posh Ground There are plans to hold the event again next year Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Muslims in Ramadan taking part in an Iftar at the Posh Ground. Speaking is Imam Imad Ud Din of Ghousia mosque Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales