Paramedic heroes teach footy stars essential life-saving skills at Weston Homes Stadium

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough United Football Club joined forces with the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) this week to help promote the importance of life-saving CPR skills.

As well as players from Peterborough United’s first team, women’s team and academy, EEAST’s staff and volunteers were joined by a number of POSH fans as they instructed everyone present how to carry out CPR and use a defibrillator.

The aim of the event – which was held in partnership with Peterborough United and the Peterborough United Foundation – was to encourage people to learn basic life support as part of the annual Restart a Heart Day (October 16) campaign.

Community First Responder Tony Lucas puts Peterborough United defender George Nevett through his paces.

Neill Moloney, chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service, said he hoped the campaign would help create an army of lifesavers in Peterborough and across the East of England.

“Every second counts with cardiac arrests and we are grateful to Peterborough United and its foundation for helping us reach a new audience.

“We are asking as many people as possible to learn CPR and basic life support skills.

“You never know when you may need to use those skills, and you can be that vital first link in helping a patient have the best possible chance of surviving a cardiac arrest.”

Peterborough United striker Tara Kirk receives CPR coaching from emergency medical technician Holly Martin.

Across the UK, there are over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests each year where emergency medical services attempt to resuscitate a patient.

Sadly, fewer than 1 in 10 people who suffer cardiac arrests outside of hospitals survive.

Like football, survival from a cardiac arrest is a team effort. Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by 10 per cent. This clearly illustrates how significant an impact a bystander can have by being willing – and able – to perform immediate CPR.

Liz Elsom, club director at Peterborough United shares the view that CPR is “an incredibly important life skill for everybody to have.”

POSH defender Oscar Wallin performing CPR as goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic looks on.

“I think events like this are so important and we will be looking to make these part of our programme for all of our players across the Academy and first team, along with staff, and on a regular basis as well.” To find out more about becoming a lifesaver, visit www.resus.org.uk/rsah