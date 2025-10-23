Peterborough Turkish restaurant closes after 8 years

Tavan, which opened in October 2017

A Turkish restaurant, based out of a successful Peterborough city centre hotel, has closed for good.

Tavan, known for its Turkish and Moroccan-inspired cuisine, opened on Lincoln Road in October 2018.

It has filled the restaurant space in the boutique Pearl Hotel, which was created in the converted former Tom Locke pub in 2013.

Significant investment has seen the stylish hotel, which opened with 13 rooms and soon extended to its current 25 bedrooms, continue to go from strength to strength – unlike Tavan, which has struggled.

Despite a great food offering – I have eaten there several times – it hasn’t really established itself with hotel guests or the wider general public.

Last month the hotel owners submitted plans to the city council seeking to convert the ground floor restaurant space, which overlooks Lincoln Road, to add another seven rooms.

Earlier this month this month the restaurant closed “temporarily” according to its facebook page.

However today it was confirmed that Tavan would stay closed.

The planning application is still with city planners, with work on the new guestrooms to proceed as soon as possible subject to approval.

The closure follows that of The Banyan Tree in Westgate after 15 years reported last week – with that venue replaced next week by Lotus.