The Banyan Tree in Peterborough city centre has closed

After 15 years the doors have closed at Peterborough city centre's Banyan Tree restaurant - although there is a bright new future for the venue just around the corner.

Dinesh Odedra refurbished the former Royal Hotel (Bar Bloc) in Westgate in 2010 and launched the Banyan Tree on city centre diners – and it quickly became a favourite.

He stepped back two years ago to take time out and allowed new operators to carry on under the Banyan Tree banner, but that didn't work out.

Loyal staff continued to run the business until now – with a new era as “Lotus” just around the corner; October 26 is the hoped-for reopening date.

“It is time to say goodbye” said an emotional Dinesh. "It is quite sad in a way as it has been 15 years here but at the same time I am really excited that a top quality restaurant will still be in the building.”

He added: "When we started, we were pioneers - bringing to Peterborough a kind of food that few had experienced before: traditional North Indian cuisine, crafted from menus developed by professionally trained chefs who had worked in some of the finest restaurants in India.

“A couple of years ago, I tried to pass on that heritage, but I’ve realised it’s not something that’s easy to hand over. Perhaps it’s simply time to move on. What matters most is that our amazing staff have all secured new jobs, and I know Keshab and Badri will continue to look after them.

“To all our wonderful customers - thank you for championing us throughout this journey. Your support has meant everything.

“Please continue to give Lotus the same love and encouragement you’ve always shown us.”

Restaurateur Kesh Khatiwada, the man behind Lotus, has brought in experienced head chef Badri Khadka, whose food people might have come across at the Spice Merchant in Deeping St James a few years back.

"I think we will be offering something completely different to what is out there in Peterborough," added Kesh.

"It will be traditional cuisine with a modern Indian style plus some exciting fusion dishes.

"We will take the restaurant in a new direction and give people something that we feel the city centre has not got at the moment. We can't wait to get started."