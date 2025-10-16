Some of the restaurants we have loved and lost in Peterboroughplaceholder image
Some of the restaurants we have loved and lost in Peterborough

I've been eating out in Peterborough for 25 years - here's 36 restaurants that have closed since I started

By Brad Barnes
Published 16th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 09:33 BST
It’s a tough job but somebody has to do it – going out and about eating in Peterborough’s restaurants,

I have been doing it since the dawn of the Millennium when I arrived in the city – and it is fair to say what is on offer now has changed quite a lot.

Some might say for the better – there is certainly more variety – but others may disagree and have a favourite from down the years that they loved to visit but has long gone.

Places such as Sessions House, Topo Gigio, Judges, I Toscanini – certainly spring to mind.

More recently we have lost Carluccio’s, Bill’s, Dog In A Doublet, Paul Pry…. I could go on.

Not included in this list is The Banyan Tree in Westgate which closed this week after 15 years.

So while this list isn’t exhaustive – I am sure to have missed a few, lumped some in the same building together or failed to track down a photo – here are 36 restaurants that have come and gone in my time.

Everyone's favourite Chinese restaurant for about 20 years - the excellent Emperor in Lincoln Road which changed hand and closed about a decade ago. The site has gone through a number of uses since then and is now a shisha lounge.

1. Old Peterborough restaurants

Everyone's favourite Chinese restaurant for about 20 years - the excellent Emperor in Lincoln Road which changed hand and closed about a decade ago. The site has gone through a number of uses since then and is now a shisha lounge.

I Toscanini Ristorante at Eye village had quite a following in the 90s and 2000s. Later became Riva and since 2017 has been bee Mattoni, where I have also had the pleasure of eating.

2. Old Peterborough restaurants

I Toscanini Ristorante at Eye village had quite a following in the 90s and 2000s. Later became Riva and since 2017 has been bee Mattoni, where I have also had the pleasure of eating.

A city landmark - the Sessions House - famed for its carvery offering in latter years (when I visited) before closing in 2012. Now an iconic building on a car park.

3. Old Peterborough restaurants

A city landmark - the Sessions House - famed for its carvery offering in latter years (when I visited) before closing in 2012. Now an iconic building on a car park.

The Beehive in Albert Place - a great gastropub run by Jim Trevor, which I was lucky enough to visit many times. Later became a fish and chip restaurant and is now a shisha lounge and grill

4. Old Peterborough restaurants

The Beehive in Albert Place - a great gastropub run by Jim Trevor, which I was lucky enough to visit many times. Later became a fish and chip restaurant and is now a shisha lounge and grill

