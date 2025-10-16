I've been eating out in Peterborough for 25 years - here's 36 restaurants that have closed since I started

I have been doing it since the dawn of the Millennium when I arrived in the city – and it is fair to say what is on offer now has changed quite a lot.

Some might say for the better – there is certainly more variety – but others may disagree and have a favourite from down the years that they loved to visit but has long gone.

Places such as Sessions House, Topo Gigio, Judges, I Toscanini – certainly spring to mind.

More recently we have lost Carluccio’s, Bill’s, Dog In A Doublet, Paul Pry…. I could go on.

Not included in this list is The Banyan Tree in Westgate which closed this week after 15 years.

So while this list isn’t exhaustive – I am sure to have missed a few, lumped some in the same building together or failed to track down a photo – here are 36 restaurants that have come and gone in my time.

1 . Old Peterborough restaurants Everyone's favourite Chinese restaurant for about 20 years - the excellent Emperor in Lincoln Road which changed hand and closed about a decade ago. The site has gone through a number of uses since then and is now a shisha lounge. Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Old Peterborough restaurants I Toscanini Ristorante at Eye village had quite a following in the 90s and 2000s. Later became Riva and since 2017 has been bee Mattoni, where I have also had the pleasure of eating. Photo: PT Photo Sales

3 . Old Peterborough restaurants A city landmark - the Sessions House - famed for its carvery offering in latter years (when I visited) before closing in 2012. Now an iconic building on a car park. Photo: PT Photo Sales

4 . Old Peterborough restaurants The Beehive in Albert Place - a great gastropub run by Jim Trevor, which I was lucky enough to visit many times. Later became a fish and chip restaurant and is now a shisha lounge and grill Photo: PT Photo Sales