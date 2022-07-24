The company, which is based at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, has been shortlisted for honours that celebrate its achievements in innovation and corporate social responsibility.

Abax, which creates solutions for a range of vehicle fleet management, tool tracking and driving behaviour services, has been included in the finals of the 2022 Tech and Innovation Awards, the UK Fleet Champions, the SME National Business Awards and the SME Cambridgeshire awards.

Craig Allan, ABAX Director Global Partnerships, said: “We’ve had a tremendous 12 months. We have grown the UK offering and expanded our suite of innovative solutions to help even more business owners and fleet managers as they strive to be more efficient and productive.

He added: “Corporate social responsibility is something that Abax takes very seriously.

"We are honoured to work closely with and alongside several organisations both in the UK and overseas that put sustainable development and the environment at their heart.”

At the Tech and Innovation Awards, the firm is in the running for the Internet of Things Breakthrough Award, an innovative partnership has got it a place in the UK Fleet Champions Awards, while tree planting programmes, overseas conservation and environmental projects has secured it a place in the remaining two competitions.