​The boss of a long-established Peterborough company has praised staff and directors after he was named as the Business Person of the Year at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

Keith Plater, managing director of the fire protection products and construction sealants manufacturer and supplier, Rapidrop based at the Rutland Business Park, in Newark Road, and which employs 146 people, said he was delighted to win the award.

But he added: “It’s more a reflection of the achievements of the staff and five directors with a combined 118 years of service to this company.

Keith Plater of Peterborough-based Rapidrop with his Business Person of the Year award.

"I am absolutely delighted and it was totally unexpected but it really is a great reflection of the business rather than me as an individual.”

Guests at the business awards were told that since Mr Plater had joined Rapidrop, turnover had trebled to nearly £50,000,000 with profits rising tenfold and with much of it achieved through exports.

Mr Plater said: “Winning this award is very important because we have a well recognised brand in the UK and internationally and we try to promote that brand locally.

“We like to employ people from the local community and like to develop people within our business and promote from within and we are always looking to promote the company locally.

Employer of the Year Award winners Institute of Export and International Trade

"Winning this award helps to build our local presence.

He added: "I’d encourage other businesses to take part in the awards.

"It is worthwhile because we identify it as one of the mechanisms to promote ourselves locally. We are always looking for good staff, good talent with good skills to join us.”

Double award winners:

Guest speaker James Ketchell with Sustainability Award winners Up the Garden Bath

There was double delighted at the awards for the Institute of Export & International Trade, in Minerva Business Park, Lynch Wood, which won Employer of the Year and the Contribution to Business Award.

Kelly Rawles, chief operating officer, said: “We are extremely proud to be double award winners. Employer of the Year marks the phenomenal growth we have undertaken over the past three years, going from a team of 15 people in Peterborough to a team of nearly 200 across the UK.

“The Contribution to Business Award speaks to our commitment to supporting our team members' health and well-being.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023. Sponsor Ashley Sutherland and James Ketchell with Young Entrepreneur of the Year winner Peter Rushmer

"Wellbeing is one of the four main pillars of our separately introduced five-year corporate strategy, which has seen us introduce mental health first aiders and well-being action plans.

“Peterborough will always be our headquarters and the home of the IOE&IT, being recognised by our peers in the city means an awful lot and fills our team with pride.

"We are here to support business growth and hope this award will encourage more businesses in the city to connect with us so we can help them on their international trade journey.”

Building a businesses is the toughest task:

Winner of the Young Entrepreneur award, Peter Rushmer (37), founder of Flagship Partners, which provides transport training courses, said: “It is a real honour to get the recognition of Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

“As a local business owner, reputation is everything and receiving the award is extremely valuable in supporting flagship partners to thrive as we grow into the future.”

Guests at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023.

He added: “Building a business and being an entrepreneur is the hardest, but most rewarding role I have ever had.

“You have to have absolute conviction in your products and services and dedication to get it off the ground.

“There are so many hurdles to overcome and you have to be really patient as results take so much longer than you may expect.

“It takes resilience and self-belief not to give up when building a new business but the satisfaction to get recognised in this way is incredible.”

Delivering sustainability:

Dave Poulter, co-founder with Kez Hayes-Palmer of community recycling venture Up the Garden Bath, which won the Sustainability Award, said: “It is overwhelming.

"It is wonderful to get this recognition .

"We want to thank everyone who has been part of our journey in the last few years.”

Our Business Excellence Award winners:

Large Business of the Year: Yours Clothing

Medium Business of the Year: PC Howard

Small Business of the Year: GH Displays

Digital/Technology Company of the Year: Brave Agency

Best New Business Award: Julia Premier

Customer Service Award: Vero HR

Employer of the Year Award: Institute of Export & International Trade

Business in the Community: Danzen Logistics

Sustainability Award: Up The Garden Bath

Innovation Award: Shoplight

Contribution to Business Award: Institute of Export & International Trade

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Peter Rushmer of Flagship Partners

Business Person of the Year: Keith Plater of Rapidrop Global

