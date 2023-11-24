IN PICTURES: Celebrations of the best in business at the Peterborough Telegraph's Business Excellence Awards 2023
Huge cheers and applause rang out through the evening as the best in Peterborough business was celebrated in style.
About 300 guests attended the glittering presentation for the 27th annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023 held at the Holiday Inn West in Peterborough last night. (November 23)
Awards host Melvyn Prior told the guests: “Tonight we will be celebrating excellence in the world of business.
"This year saw an unprecedented number of entries.
"Whittling down the shortlist and choosing the winners meant some tough decisions for our judges.
He added: “You all deserve recognition for the hard work you put in day and day out.
"From businesses that are just starting out to well-established names, there were scores of worthy winners.”
Guest speaker was British adventurer James Ketchell, who nine years ago was the first person to complete the triathlon of rowing across the Atlantic, climbing Mount Everest and cycling around the world.
Winners of Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023:
Large Business of the Year: Yours Clothing
Medium Business of the Year: PC Howard
Small Business of the Year: GH Displays
Digital/Technology Company of the Year: Brave Agency
Best New Business Award: Julia Premier
Customer Service Award: Vero HR
Employer of the Year Award: Institute of Export & International Trade
Business in the Community: Danzen Logistics
Sustainability Award: Up The Garden Bath
Innovation Award: Shoplight
Contribution to Business Award: Institute of Export & International Trade
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Peter Rushmer of Flagship Partners
Business Person of the Year: Keith Plater of Rapidrop Global