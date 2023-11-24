Thirteen awards were up for grabs

Huge cheers and applause rang out through the evening as the best in Peterborough business was celebrated in style.

About 300 guests attended the glittering presentation for the 27th annual Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023 held at the Holiday Inn West in Peterborough last night. (November 23)

Awards host Melvyn Prior told the guests: “Tonight we will be celebrating excellence in the world of business.

"This year saw an unprecedented number of entries.

"Whittling down the shortlist and choosing the winners meant some tough decisions for our judges.

He added: “You all deserve recognition for the hard work you put in day and day out.

"From businesses that are just starting out to well-established names, there were scores of worthy winners.”

Guest speaker was British adventurer James Ketchell, who nine years ago was the first person to complete the triathlon of rowing across the Atlantic, climbing Mount Everest and cycling around the world.

Winners of Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023:

Large Business of the Year: Yours Clothing

Medium Business of the Year: PC Howard

Small Business of the Year: GH Displays

Digital/Technology Company of the Year: Brave Agency

Best New Business Award: Julia Premier

Customer Service Award: Vero HR

Employer of the Year Award: Institute of Export & International Trade

Business in the Community: Danzen Logistics

Sustainability Award: Up The Garden Bath

Innovation Award: Shoplight

Contribution to Business Award: Institute of Export & International Trade

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Peter Rushmer of Flagship Partners

Business Person of the Year: Keith Plater of Rapidrop Global

