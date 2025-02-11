Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2025: Celebrate city's best apprentices and training providers

Fourteen categories up for grabs

The search has begun to find the best apprentices, employers and training providers in and around the city as we launch the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

Now in its sixth year, the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards celebrates excellence in apprenticeships across the region.

This year there are 14 award categories up for grabs and which recognise the outstanding contributions of apprentices, training providers, and businesses committed to apprenticeship programs.

The winners group at the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Winning an award is a prestigious achievement that not only highlights an apprentice’s dedication and skills but also enhances their future career prospects.

For employers, being recognised demonstrates their commitment to developing young talent and strengthening the local workforce.

This annual celebration showcases the achievements of apprentices while honouring the organisations and individuals who support them—from training providers to mentors and employers.

The campaign welcomes nominations from across the region, culminating in a prestigious awards ceremony where winners will be revealed.

Nominations are open to the Peterborough Telegraph Apprenticeship Awards 2025

We invite businesses and individuals involved in apprenticeships to submit their nominations and take part in this inspiring event.

It is an opportunity to celebrate the transformative power of apprenticeships and the positive impact they have on careers, industries, and communities.

Nominations are open to apprentices, employers, colleges, and training providers.

There are also dedicated categories for employers and mentors, allowing businesses to recognise the efforts of their teams and trainers.

All you need to know to enter the Peterborough Apprenticeship Awards 2025:

Submit your nomination and begin your journey by visiting www.peterboroughapprenticeshipawards.co.uk before the closing date on Wednesday, July 30th at 8pm.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious live event on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, at The Holiday Inn West, Peterborough.

Guests are invited to arrive from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink sponsored by The Holiday Inn, an excellent opportunity to network before dinner and the awards ceremony commence.

For any inquiries not covered on our website or details on how to become a sponsor of this event, please contact our dedicated event manager, Haroldine Lockwood, at [email protected].

We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of the Peterborough apprenticeship community with you!

The award categories are:

Intermediate Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9)

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9) Advanced Apprentice: For apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass)

For apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass) Higher Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree)

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree) Degree Apprentice : For apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree).

: For apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree). Construction Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the construction industry.

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the construction industry. Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice: Apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors.

Apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors. Health and Public Service Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors.

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors. Professional Services Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within professional services.

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within professional services. Technology and Digital Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector.

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector. SME Employer: ( Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough) Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme. Large Employer: Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme Apprentice Ambassador: This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent.

This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. Mentor: ( Sponsored by Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough) This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development.

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development. Training Provider / Programme: Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes.