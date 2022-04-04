Peterborough teacher runs marathon dressed as Tinker Bell for premature baby charity

A Peterborough teacher has run a marathon dressed as Tinker Bell to raise money for a charity for poorly babies and infants who are born prematurely.

Chris Limmers, 34, who teaches at Jack Hunt School in Netherton, ran the 26.2 mile Manchester Marathon on Sunday (April 3) dressed at Tinker Bell - chosen by his class.

“I’ve raised money for lots of different charities for many different reasons,” Mr Limmers said.

Chris Limmers has topped almost £600 for neonatal charity, Bliss.

“I asked my tutor group what I should dress up as and they had all sorts of ideas - as I teach year 7 all the way through to year 13 students.

“I ran the London Marathon in 2014 as Wonder Woman - but Tinker Bell was easily the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever run in.

“Snow White, Mr Tumble and Willy Wonka were some of the other suggestions.”

Mr Limmers, who completed the marathon in three hours and 19 minutes, has so far raised £577 for the charity Bliss - who are a leading neonatal care charity in the UK.

He said he chose the charity in support of friends and colleagues who have suffered from miscarriage or complications during pregnancy.

“It’s a charity that supports women and their babies when they are really ill and need a bit of extra help - which struck a chord,” he said.

“I set my target at £500 and we’re nearly at £600, which says a lot about the generosity of the kids - who have been brilliant.

“They have all been so supportive.”

Last year Mr Limmers, who started running 15 years ago, ran 100km for charity, from his parents home in Hinckley, in Leicestershire, to where he currently lives in Grantham.

He raised over £1,500 for Refuge - a charity who offer support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

Follow Chris' fundraising efforts through his JustGiving donations page.