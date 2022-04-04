Peterborough United coaches raise over £1300 for Sue Ryder with charity bike ride
Two coaches at Peterborough United have raised over £1300 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with a charity bike ride.
Academy Manager Kieran Scarff and Under 18s manager Jamal Campbell Ryce pleged to each cycle 500 miles to raise money for the hospice’s valuable work.
The pair initially set a target of £1000 but have continued to fundraise and finished with a final total of £1375, which was presented to the hospice last month. They have now presented their money raised to the charity.
Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are blown away by their determination to go the distance in support of our hospice.
“The funds they have raised will help us to continue to provide our compassionate care and fill families’ final days with love.”