Truckfest rolls back into Peterborough later this month for action-packed 40th year anniversary event

Truckfest 2021 at the East of England Showground.

The East of England Showground will once again host the event, which will be celebrating its 40th year of bringing trucks and family entertainment to the UK, and becoming the largest truck show in Europe.

‘Super Saturday’ is back at Truckfest Peterborough. First introduced in 2021, Super Saturday starts a little later in the day and gives visitors the chance to see the trucks and trade first. There will be the show on as usual in the main arena, as well as some unique entertainment in the plaza, then as it gets dark, there will be a truck light parade in the main arena and a firework show to close the night!

Tickets are on sale today to be a part of Super Saturday at Truckfest Peterborough this year, all camping tickets include entry to Super Saturday, as well as the

show on Sunday and Monday.

Super Saturday tickets also get visitors exclusive access to the Truckfest Opening Ceremony; set in the main arena on Saturday night, the official opening display gets the event going with a bang. Expect fireworks, truck displays, monster truck rides and much more.

Truckfest has also confirmed that Todd Dewey from Ice Road Truckers will be joining us for the entire weekend, giving fans the chance to meet the star all weekend and to grab an autograph or picture with the ‘dare devil’ truck driver.

Truckers, truck fans and families who have enjoyed this annual spectacle all over the UK for many years will again be able to walk around the Showground getting photographs of the UKs top trucks on display. From classics of yesteryear to giant American Super trucks!

Truckfest’s Event Director Bob Limming said: “Our team have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love and we are so excited to be bringing you our 40th year of Truckfest, this year is going to be a great event, and we are delighted to bring back our friend of Truckfest, Todd Dewey, he is a massive addition to our event and we are very excited to welcome him back to Peterborough.

“Whenever we ask our visitors why they come to Truckfest the reply is always the same” we’ve come for the Trucks” and we promise you we will still have lots of trucks and lots of family fun for all the family at Truckfest 2022.

“We ask you this year to pre-book online and you can do so on the Truckfest website where you will of course enjoy the pre-booking discount. Your advanced ticket will also ensure swifter entry into the event.”

