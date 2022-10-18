A Peterborough tattoo studio is holding a Halloween ‘flash day’ to raise money and awareness for a new centre supporting young people with their mental health.

Rites and Rituals Tattoo Studio, in Southview Road, Walton, is putting on a day of walk-in tattoos to fundraise for Centre 33 – a mental health support service for young people, which opened a new hub, in Cumbergate, in September this year.

On October 29, the studio will give customers a choice of a Halloween-inspired tattoo designed by its team of tattooists for £40 – or the chance to take a lucky dip by paying £33 for a random design from its gumball machine.

Rites and Rituals Tattoo Studio staff: owner Roger Price, Alicia Elaine Crisp, Charli Ebbage and Rose House

"It’s important for young people to know that they are not alone with how they feel and know that there are people out there to help,” Roger Price, 43, from Gunthorpe, owner of Rites and Rituals Tattoo Studio, said.

"Mental health is close to my heart. I was diagnosed with a mental health condition in my mid-20s, but I knew something had been up with me since the age of about 14.

“If I had the support of people who knew how to deal with the feelings I was having I would’ve had a better outlook on life and a better set of tools and skills to deal with things I was dealing with rather than being left to do it myself.”

Centre 33 has been providing free and confidential support to young people across Cambridgeshire for over 40 years, and the charity’s new centre in Peterborough is its fifth to open in the county.

“I’ve had people over the years tell me that tattooing is like therapy because it’s an innately personal thing,” Roger added. “Sometimes, because you spend a lot of time with people, they open-up.

“Getting a tattoo can be a release for people to get their feelings out. As a tattooist you become well versed in understanding and empathising with people, especially when you’ve gone through those things yourself.”

There will be a raffle at the event – with a top prize of £400 of tattoo vouchers – and cakes and refreshments.

