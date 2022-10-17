Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has celebrated the work of some of the “best people” in the community by inviting them to a special reception at the Houses of Parliament.

MP Bristow’s ‘Peterborough Heroes’ campaign sets out to recognise and celebrate the work of deserving people in Peterborough.

He invited them to a special reception at the Houses of Parliament on October 12.

"Over the last 12 months I’ve met some extraordinary people and some of the best people from the community, who I would never get to meet if it wasn’t for this job,” MP Bristow said.

“I wanted to tell their stories and to say thank you and well done for all they have done for Peterborough.

“As Peterborough MP, I wanted to invite them to Westminster and I was proud to see smiles on their faces as they shared their stories.”

The award winners were joined by senior members of the cabinet: Thérèse Coffey, the Deputy Prime Minister and Heath Secretary, and Michelle Donellan, the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Secretary.

"Each is a special person,” MP Bristow said. “Some work in schools, nurseries and hospitals, some work for charities and others have dedicated their lives to service within our community.

"All have gone above and beyond to improve lives in Peterborough.”

The 50 ‘Peterborough Heroes’ invited to Westminster included people like Sandy Foster, who helps run the Royal British Legion Peterborough Poppy Appeal – raising around £100,000 every year.

