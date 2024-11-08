Peterborough Sue Ryder shop manager raises thousands on mammoth trek on Great Wall of China

Natalie had previously trekked across the Sahara Desert for Sue Ryder

A charity shop manager has raised thousands of pounds on a six day mammoth trek along the Great Wall of China in a bid to help others at Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Sue Ryder’s Stanground Central Square, Shop Manager, Natalie Marshall raised a staggering £4,000 to support Sue Ryder’s vital end of life and bereavement support services.

Natalie, (48), from Dogsthorpe, travelled to Beijing and was transported to the small town of Huangyaguan, in the heart of the Yanshan Mountains, where she began an epic trek across the world's longest wall, completing up to seven hours of physical endurance daily and racking up almost forty hours of climbing by the end of her arduous adventure.

Natalie Marshall during her trek along the Great Wall of China

This is the second trek challenge that thrill seeker Natalie has taken on for the charity, having previously tackled an incredible Sahara Desert trek in 2019, raising £3,500.

Sue Ryder relies on fundraisers and the generosity of the public, to ensure it can support people through the most difficult times of their lives, whether that’s a life-limiting illness or grieving someone who has died.

Commenting on her challenge of a lifetime, Natalie said despite the pain the trek had left her in, it was ‘worth every step.’

She said: “This was one of the toughest challenges I’ve ever faced, leaving me in pain, emotional and overwhelmed throughout but I lived to tell the tale and can safely say it was definitely worth every step.

“Working at Sue Ryder’s Stanground shop for the last 10 years and having Thorpe Hall hospice close by, I am very aware of the vital support the charity provides and am proud to say that the money raised will help Sue Ryder ensure that everyone approaching the end of life or living with grief can access the support they need.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to the volunteers at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and the Stanground shop, who helped raise this money through numerous bingo nights and tombola events. I really couldn’t have done it without them.”