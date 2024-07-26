Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sue Ryder charity shop in Eye has had a major revamp and expansion.

Sue Ryder’s charity shop in Eye has reopened following an expansion and the launch of its new furniture upcycling and repair workshop.

Mayor Marco Cereste paid the shop, on Crowland Road, a visit to meet staff and congratulate them about the shop’s new makeover and the charity’s commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment.

The charity aims to keep up this commitment up with its new furniture upcycling and repair workshop, which has been created to champion the transformation and sale of pre-loved, donated furniture, which is the second of its kind to be launched by the charity.

Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Marco Cereste gets helpful hints and tips from staff members, Adrian White and Helen Janczarek at Sue Ryder’s Eye Shop.

The mayor also met with the workshops dedicated volunteers, who demonstrated the modern paint techniques and finishes used to breathe new life into tired, out dated pieces, as well as explain the benefits of volunteering and discuss why they were inspired to help the charity make a real difference to people relying on its end of life and bereavement services.

Once equipped with the helpful hints and tips from the volunteers in attendance, the mayor had the opportunity to roll his sleeves up and try his hand at the furniture transformation process, gaining a clear understanding of the time, effort and skill involved.

Mayor Cereste said: “It has been a real privilege to meet staff and inspiring volunteers at the newly renovated Eye shop and learn more about how Sue Ryder cares for people and the planet through initiatives such as the upcycle and repair workshop, which offer local people the opportunity to shop sustainably.

“I’d also like to congratulate the team on the shop’s amazing new look and thank its volunteers, for the effort they put in and the difference they make. They really are a credit to the charity, who I know is immensely proud of them and thankful for their commitment.”

Sue Ryder’s Retail Sales Manager, Kerry Beard said: “I cannot express how grateful I am to the mayor for making the effort to visit our newly renovated shop and recognise the importance of our upcycling and repair workshop, which will help build environmental awareness and encourage locals to look at waste as an opportunity to be creative.