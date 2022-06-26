A Sue Ryder charity shop in Peterborough has been sold for £361,000 at auction – well above the pre-sale estimate.

The shop in Central Square, Whittlesey Road, Stanground will remain open as a charity shop and cafe, raising funds for the near-by Thorpe Hall Hospice, following the auction.

Online bidding began yesterday with an initial bid of £295,000. It reached £361,000 by 11.15am with a total of 48 bids. Bids went from £297,000 to £361,000 in just two hours. The guide price ahead of the sale was £300,000-£350,000.

The shop will remain open after the sale

The single storey building has been let to the Sue Ryder charity for its shop and cafe since 2014.