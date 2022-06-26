Peterborough Sue Ryder charity shop sells for £361,000 at auction

Shop had guide price of £300,000-£350,000 ahead of sale

By Stephen Briggs
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 5:00 am

A Sue Ryder charity shop in Peterborough has been sold for £361,000 at auction – well above the pre-sale estimate.

The shop in Central Square, Whittlesey Road, Stanground will remain open as a charity shop and cafe, raising funds for the near-by Thorpe Hall Hospice, following the auction.

Online bidding began yesterday with an initial bid of £295,000. It reached £361,000 by 11.15am with a total of 48 bids. Bids went from £297,000 to £361,000 in just two hours. The guide price ahead of the sale was £300,000-£350,000.

The shop will remain open after the sale

The single storey building has been let to the Sue Ryder charity for its shop and cafe since 2014.

Trevor Blythe, Auction Manager at Brown&Co, said: “This is a good result and once again shows the success of holding auctions online, giving potential buyers the opportunity to bid literally from the comfort of their armchairs at home.”

