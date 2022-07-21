Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch hopes to start conversations about mental health with latest mural

Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch is hoping his latest project will help to start conversations about mental health in the city.

Murdoch finished his mural for mental health charity Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) MIND on Thursday (July 21) – which features the faces of 12 influential people who have connections to, or are ambassadors of, mental health.

The artwork is painted on a row of garages in St Mark’s Street and features portraits of Stephen Fry, Nina Simone, Robin Williams, Lady Gaga, Dave, Caroline Flack, XXXTentacion, Simone Biles, Amy Winehouse, Chester Bennington, Billie Eilish and Murdoch himself.

Nathan Murdoch's latest street art in St Mark's Street

He said his addition was a suggestion from someone else which “blended in with the other faces without being too obvious or standing out.”

"In the ten days I’ve been working here I’ve spoken to people about mental health,” Nathan said. “I’ve had interactions with people from all walks of life and, despite our differences, we’ve had all sorts of positive conversations and interactions.

"In a normal circumstances you might just pass each other on the street, but because of the pictures on the wall people stop and engage. I hope it can continue conversations about mental health.”

Famous faces in Nathan Murdoch's latest work in St Mark's Street

Nathan hopes the mural will raise money and awareness for CPSL MIND – a local charity providing advice and support to people experiencing problems with their mental health. Having suffered with his own mental health throughout his life, he wants his work to have a positive impact on the lives of people in the city.

“Over the last few years my life is considerably different to what it was ten or 20 years ago,” he said.

“My life has massively changed. I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m in a much better situation than I was.

"I want to be able to help people that are less fortunate than myself – particularly in the time we’re living in.

He admitted that he has been “overwhelmed” by the positive response from passers-by who have spoken to him while working on the project.

“The nicest things that I’ve heard in the ten days that I’ve been here was from a gentleman who said to me that I have restored community spirit and pride back into Peterborough,” he said.

"It was one of the nicest things anyone’s said and a really powerful comment to make. He was saying that the work we’re doing is going beyond individuals and doing good for the city. It’s a statement I’ll always remember.

"I spoke to another man, who lives in the area, yesterday who said how beautiful it is and how happy it makes him and his young family feel. It makes a difference to his environment.

"It’s comments like that which inspire us to do more to give back to the city.”