A Peterborough sports and community centre has been awarded an £8,877 grant by a fund set up as part of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

Kings Cliffe Active, in Station Road, was awarded the grant from the Arts Council’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund.

The fund is supported by the National Lottery and is investing £5 million into community organisations to help them deliver creative projects as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June this year - celebrating her 70 years of service.

‘Significant improvement to community spaces’

Simon Fairhall, chair of Kings Cliffe Active trustees, said: “We are delighted to have secured this award and are looking forward to delivering our project in partnership with Half Moon Creative Arts, the Underground Centre and the selected Artists.

“We hope to see everyone from the community at the workshops - young and old - whether or not you are a regular user of our site and activities.

“It will enable a significant improvement to the community spaces we have identified and make them more welcoming for everyone.”

Money to create opportunity for artists

The fund aims to empower community organisations to work collaboratively with artists and cultural groups to put on creative events.

Kings Cliffe Active will use the grant to fund its project - called ‘The Jubilee Murals - Our Queen, Our Community, Our Art’.

The centre will work with Half Moon Creative Arts CIC - which was established to create opportunities for artists within communities - to run a series of creative workshops for community individuals and groups.

The stories and ideas from these creative activities will lead to the design and installation of a series of murals and wall decorations in the centre’s community buildings and part of the Underground Centre - a charity providing both activities and children’s and youth services primarily in Kings Cliffe.

The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund was made possible by National Lottery players and administered by UK Community Foundations on behalf of the Arts Council.

Forty-four community foundations have been awarding grants across the country.

Funds made possible by National Lottery players

Darren Henley, chief executive at Arts Council England, said: “The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund is a wonderful example of our ambition to give everyone the opportunity to participate in and experience the arts, culture and creativity – made possible thanks to National Lottery players.