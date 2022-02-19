Work progresses on Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Hedgerow near Peterborough
To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, the Thorney Festival Association has joined forces with local farmer Harry Horrell, and the Peterborough Environmental City Trust (PECT), to plant a 200-metre stretch of trees and hedging in the village.
Shortly before Christmas, representatives from many Thorney groups and organisations, together with children from the local school and playgroup, completed the planting of well over half of the planned hedgerow, on farmland immediately alongside The Causeway,close to the junction with the A47 described as a “magnificent effort” by TFA chairman John Shearman.
“Once completed, we will be writing to Her Majesty telling her about the project, and will be letting her know which Thorney groups took part,” he added.
“We will also be compiling two photographic records of the project, and again will include details of the groups which played their part.
“One copy will be sent to Her Majesty, and the second will be lodged with the curator of the Thorney Museum.”
Two more sessions have been organised to complete the planting, with the next one on Sunday, February 27, again starting at 10am.
The Mayor of Peterborough has been invited to join those taking part and plant a tree.