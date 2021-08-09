Peterborough set to enjoy jobs boost after pandemic

An aerial view of jobs-creating Lynch Wood Business Park in Peterborough.

A new study claims Peterborough is expected to be at the forefront of the nation’s bounce back from the heath crisis.

Frances Howell, managing director, Midlands region for HSBC UK, which commisioned research from Centre for Cities, said: “Peterborough was one of only 16 UK locations to have experienced extremely strong employment growth in the pre-pandemic era.

“Between 2013 to 2019, Peterborough’s private sector net job creation grew by 22 per cent - that’s an absolute increase of 17,000 jobs.This means it is not unreasonable to expect Peterborough to be one of the first cities to experience positive employment growth in the coming years.

“From advanced engineering and manufacturing to food and drink, there are examples of private sector innovation all over Peterborough.

“If we continue to innovate, adapt, shape local communities with better businesses, the evidence suggests Peterborough should be leading the way.”