Peterborough engineering company creates jobs as sales hit pre-Covid levels

Since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, orders at 316 Engineering, which employs 40 engineers at its manufacturing hub in Roundhouse Close, in Fengate, are now back to pre-Covid levels.

The company say it is now looking to increase its workforce by 20 per cent during the remainder of the year.

316 Engineering, which provides design, fabrication and finishing services on projects for the food processing industry across the UK, is also planning to increase its investment in its apprenticeship training programme.

The manufacturing centre at 316 Engineering.

Clyde Stratton, operations director, said: “It has been an incredibly challenging time for everyone in business but we have emerged relatively unscathed and with a very strong pipeline and a great deal of that comes down to looking after and developing our people.

He said: “Thankfully we didn’t have to furlough anyone and we were able to allocate time and resources to staff training and improving our systems.

“The result is a very positive forecast for the year ahead and this will mean we will be hiring again.

“Right now we have vacancies for fully skilled fabricator/welders and skilled metal polishers.”

316 Engineering was created in 2002 and has grown from a team of six. Seven months ago, the company was acquired by Northampton-based Go2 Engineering Group in a privately funded deal.

News of the jobs creation by 316 Engineering comes shortly after Peterborough construction company Lindum announced it was looking to hire scores of staff as it secured a raft of new contracts.

And Huntingdon-based confectionary giant Hotel Chocolat has also announced it is creating 140 factory jobs as it expands its manufacturing centre.

To view vacanices visit www.316engineering.com/careers.